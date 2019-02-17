FC Goa will aim to confirm their place in the Indian Super League play-offs when they take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.

The Gaurs are in excellent form and come into the clash on the back of a five-game unbeaten run with a comprehensive 3-0 thrashing of a formidable ATK side being their latest result.

Goa were absolutely ruthless in the win against ATK with star striker Ferran Corominas bagging a brace, which has catapulted him back to the top of the scoring charts, ahead of NorthEast United’s Bartholomew Ogbeche, with 13 goals.

With their last two matches in the league coming against last season’s finalists Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, Goa will be desperate to win the Kerala encounter.

“We are going to face a very good team that is looking different under a new coach. I’m sure that if we are not at our 100% and are not doing the things right, we won’t be able to take the three points. Also, if we win, we will confirm our spot in the play-offs and then try to get on top of the table,” said Lobera.

Not much at stake for Blasters

For Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, even a top-six finish now beyond their reach.

It has not been the easiest of tasks for Vingada since taking over the reins from David James with his first three games in charge of the club yielding just two points.

However, there has been a minor turnaround in fortunes for Kerala since their 0-2 defeat at the hands of Delhi Dynamos. They were excellent in the first-half against Bengaluru before they squandered a two-goal advantage and settled for a draw.

Vingada will come into the clash on the back of his first win as Kerala boss after an impressive 3-0 thrashing of defending champions Chennaiyin FC.

“I also want to see through this game how our team can face the best opponents in the ISL. No doubt that Goa is better than us and the difference in points shows that, but that does not mean they will win the game,” said Vingada.

The Gaurs ran out 3-1 victors in the reverse fixture at Kochi earlier this season.