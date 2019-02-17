India emerged as winners in the team event at the first Mallakhamb World Championship that concluded in Mumbai Sunday.

The two-day tournament was held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, in which participants from 15 countries - Spain, Germany, Czech Republic,Italy, USA, Iran, Norway, England, France, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Bahrain, and hosts India - competed.

On Sunday, the participants fought for the individual championships.

The team championship was won by India with 244.73 points, while Singapore stood second with 44.45 and Malaysia came third with 30.22 points.

The traditional sport is characterised by athletes performing a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole.