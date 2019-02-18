Global sports brand Puma on Monday announced their partnership with six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom, signing her on for a two-year deal.

Last year, the 35-year-old clinched a record equalling sixth gold medal in the world championships in Delhi. She said, “Being a woman and a mother I have faced several challenges that I have powered through thanks to my family and team. As a brand has always believed in supporting and encouraging women, which made it a perfect fit for me. I am really excited to come on board with a brand that so perfectly reflects my very own ethos.”

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing director of Puma India said, “She [Mary Kom] embodies the spirit of the Puma woman – determined, goal oriented, confident, and forever gunning for the next big challenge.

“Having consistently defied all odds to achieve a wide range of records and medals, she is an idol for women all over India. With this association we want to work with Mary in achieving our vision of inspiring a much larger audience of Indian women.”