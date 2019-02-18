Simona Halep reclaimed second place in the WTA rankings on Monday after her run to the Qatar Open final, while Doha champion Elise Mertens climbed back into the top 20.

Halep moved up a spot as Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova dropped two places to fourth, with Sloane Stephens matching her career-best of third despite not playing since losing in the last 16 in Melbourne.

Naomi Osaka remains top of the standings, while Serena Williams returned to the top 10 for the first time since July 2017.

Mertens rose to 16th after the Belgian rallied from a set down to beat Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to claim the biggest title of her career.

In the men’s side, Stan Wawrinka returned to the world’s top 50 on Monday for the first time since last year’s French Open after his run to the final in Rotterdam.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is on the road back to his best after serious knee injuries and reached his first final last week since losing to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2017.

The 33-year-old Swiss was beaten in three sets by Gael Monfils, though, with the Frenchman climbing 10 spots to 23rd.

Wawrinka sits 41st in the rankings after a rise of 27 places.

ATP top 20

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER)

4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG)

5. Kevin Anderson (RSA)

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN)

7. Roger Federer (SUI)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT)

9. John Isner (USA)

10. Marin Cilic (CRO)

WTA top 20

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN)

2. Simona Halep (ROU)

3. Sloane Stephens (USA)

4. Petra Kvitova (CZE)

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR)

7. Angelique Kerber (GER)

8. Kiki Bertens (NED)

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

10. Serena Williams (USA)