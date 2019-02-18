Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh doesn’t want India to play Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pulwama which killed over 40 CRPF personnel.

Harbhajan said India are strong enough to win the World Cup even if they decide to forfeit the match against Pakistan in Manchester on June 16.

“India should not play Pakistan in the World Cup,” Harbhajan told Aaj Tak. “India are powerful enough to win the World Cup without having to play Pakistan.

“This is a difficult time. The attack that has happened, it was unbelievable and it’s very wrong. Strict action will surely be taken by the government. When it comes to cricket, I don’t think we should have any relations with them otherwise they will keep treating us like this,” he added.

Harbhajan said India doesn’t need to revive any sort of sporting ties with Pakistan as a mark of respect. “I don’t think India should play the World Cup match against Pakistan,” he said.

“Country comes first. Cricket, hockey or [other] sports, it should be kept aside because this is a huge thing and repeatedly our soldiers are killed.

“We should not keep any kind of ties with Pakistan: We are powerful enough to feed the world on our own. Cricket or sport for that matter is not as important. We stand with every member of the defence force. Their sacrifices should no go to waste.”