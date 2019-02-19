Oman suffered a stunning batting collapse against Scotland in a List A match on Tuesday to get bowled out for a paltry 24 runs.

Only English club Middlesex (23), Sri Lankan club Saracens (19) and West Indies U-19 side (8) have aggregated a total lower than Oman in List A cricket.

After being put into bat, Oman, before scoring their first run, lost opener Jatinder Singh to Scottish pacer Alasdair Evans on the second ball of the innings.

In the next over, No 3 Twinkal Kumar Bhandari was out without scoring to Rhuaidhri Smith. Before they could reach a double-digit score, four of Oman’s batters were back in the pavilion.

Khawar Ali and Ajay Lalcheta took Oman from eight to 16 – their biggest wicket-less phase. Ali’s 15 was the highest score in Oman’s innings, which included six ducks.

For those asking the biggest margin of victory by balls to spare in List A games is 286 balls

Saracens Sports Club 19/10 (10.5 ov)

Colts Cricket Club 20/0 (2.2 ov)

@ Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo on 13 Dec 2012

in the Premier Limited Overs Tournament 2012/13 (Group A) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 19, 2019

Evans picked up two wickets. Smith and Adrian Neill had four wickets apiece.

Scotland raced to the 25-run target in 3.4 overs without losing a wicket.

In July 2005 during an ICC Trophy game against Papua New Guinea, Oman were dismissed for 41 while chasing 135 in a game that was reduced to 24 overs per side.