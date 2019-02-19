The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced that matches in the first two weeks in the Indian Premier League will be played in the country but stated that the dates are subject to change depending on the Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 17 matches will be played during the first two weeks across eight home venues of the respective franchises.

All teams will play a minimum of four matches during this time but Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore play five matches. The inaugural match of the season is on March 23 with reigning champions Chennai Super Kings taking on RCB.

The BCCI, in a release, stated that they will alter their schedule depending on their polling dates. BCCI wrote: “This is still subject to the announcement of Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once the election dates are released we will address any issues with the first two weeks and also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates.”