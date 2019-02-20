Two days before the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in New Delhi, the Pakistan federation has written to the game’s governing body requesting them to not grant Olympic quota places at the event in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol category.

The National Rifle Shooting Association of Pakistan made this request after confirming on Tuesday that their shooters were not issued visas by the Indian High Commission in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack last week.

ISSF secretary general Alexander Ratner said that Pakistan has requested the same in a letter written to the international federation, but the decision rested with the International Olympic Committee.

“We have received a letter from Pakistan federation two or three hours ago in which they requested us to not grant quota places in the men’s 25m rapid fire event. It is in the hands of IOC decide what can be done,” Ratner said at a Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

Two Pakistani shooters – G M Bashir and Khalil Ahmed – were entered to participate in the World Cup but are unlikely to travel to India due to visa issues. This prompted NRAP to approach the ISSF.

“We were supposed to fly out by Wednesday morning as the championship begins from Thursday but we were not issued visas today so the visit is as good as off,” NRSF President Razi Ahmed had told PTI.

“I was a bit worried about getting the visas after the Pulwama incident and our fears have come true. It is disappointing that our shooters will not get a chance to try to qualify for the Olympic Games,” Razi said.

The Indian government had given clearance for the applications, but that was before last Thursday’s attack.

A source in the federation confirmed that one of the shooters was also a Pakistan Navy Personnel. Razi said air tickets had been booked as well as NOCs obtained for taking the ammunition to New Delhi for the use in the championship.