Cheteshwar Pujara, considered to be a Test specialist, showed that he can adapt to different forms of cricket rather easily when he scored an unbeaten 61-ball 100 for Saurashtra in the Group C encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament against Railways at Indore.

This was Pujara’s first T20 century, having scored six half-centuries in the past.

Indians with a 300+ in First-class, 150+ in List A cricket & 100 in Twenty20s:



Virender Sehwag

Rohit Sharma

Mayank Agarwal

CHETESHWAR PUJARA



Only Mayank and Pujara have FC 300, List A 150, T20 100 in Indian domestic tournaments. #MushtaqAliT20 #RLWvSAU — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 21, 2019

The 31-year-old, who is generally overlooked for the cash-rich Indian Premier League as he is considered to be a batsman suited for the longer format, came out to open the innings for the Ranji Trophy finalists and hit 14 fours and a six to help Saurashtra reached 188/3 in their stipulated 20 overs after they were put to bat.

The opening combination of Pujara and Harvik Desai put up 85 runs for the first wicket in 8.5 overs with the latter adding 34 runs to the tally.

Pujara, who had completed his half century in 29 balls, was then well supported Robin Uthappa, who has moved from Karnataka in 2017, as they added 82 runs for the second wicket and took the team beyond the 150 run mark.