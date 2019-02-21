The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed Lieutenant General Ravi Thodge as the third member of the Committee of Administrators for Board of Control for Cricket in India, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre selected Thodge as a member of CoA after senior advocate PS Narasimha – assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter – told the apex court that two members had resigned.

“Having regard to the importance of the said Committee of Administrators for administrating the BCCI, we consider it appropriate to appoint Lieutenant General Ravi Thodge to act as a third member of the Committee of Administrators for BCCI,” the bench said in its order.

The Supreme Court stated that there will be another hearing on March 14. In 2017, the apex court had appointed a four-member CoA – headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai – to look over the BCCI and implement the court-approved recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha panel on reforms in the board.

“I am absolutely honoured that I have been given this opportunity by the honourable SC to serve as CoA member,” Thodge said.

“I hope I can live up to whatever is expected of me. I have been actively involved in sporting activities during my time in the Indian army. But yes, this is my first foray into sports administration,” he added.

The other three members of the CoA were former India captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye. Following the resignations of Guha and Limaye, the CoA was left with only two members in Rai and Edulji.