While there was some relief for the hosts of the Shooting World Cup in New Delhi late on Thursday night, the International Olympic Commission also announced suspension of all discussions with India regarding rights to host any future sports and Olympic-related events in the country.

The decision comes after India, in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pulwama, failed to grant visas to a three-member Pakistan team for the shooting World Cup which begins in New Delhi on Saturday. The IOC had to revoke two Olympic quotas from the event – 25m rapid fire pistol – in which Pakistan shooters were participating, but decided to retain the other 14 spots on offer.

But in the statement, the IOC made it clear that this was being done considering the number of athletes who were already in India for the event as it would have been unfair on them to deny Olympic quota places at the last minute.

IOC said discussions with India are suspended “until clear written guarantees are obtained from the Indian government to ensure the entry of all participants in such events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter – and to recommend that the IFs neither award to nor hold sports events in India until the above-mentioned guarantees are obtained.”

IOC has been strict about the Olympic charter which asks for no discrimination and political interference from the host country. India are scheduled to hold another shooting World Cup in 2020, as well as bidding for other multi-national events like the Asian Games and Youth Olympics Games, which now look unlikely to go ahead as things stand.

Here’s the IOC statement in full: