After a sting operation by a Hindi television channel, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association on Thursday suspended life membership of two officials accused of taking cash for selection and terminated them from their posts with immediate effect, the Times of India reported.

Ranchi District Cricket Association and Latehar District Cricket Association secretaries — Md Wasim and Amalesh Kumar respectively — are the two officials who are in the midst of the controversy.

The administrators “were caught on camera in a sting operation by a Hindi channel, agreeing to pick any player in district teams of different age groups for cash. They further claimed that even the selection into the Jharkhand side can be easily influenced by cash,” according to the report.

Terming such behaviour ‘a serious misconduct,’ JSCA secretary Debashish Chakraborty is quoted as saying in an official statement that a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the issue and submit a report latest by 1 March.

“There is a system for selection of teams and no single person can influence it. However, the allegations are serious and JSCA would take strongest action after proper probe,” Chakraborty is quoted as saying

One of the alleged perpetrators, Wasim, is quoted as saying the video was doctored and he will come forward with evidence supporting his claim.

The JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi will host the third one-day international against Australia on 8 March.