Apurvi Chandela was the only Indian to make it to the first final of the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in New Delhi as she qualified for the women’s 10m air rifle final on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was placed fourth out of the eight finalists with a total score of 629.3 after qualification at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The other two Indians in the fray – Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan – finished 12th (628) and 30th (625.3) respectively.

China’s Ruozhu Zhao topped the chart with a qualification World Record score of 634. Here are the other finalists.

India have already clinched the maximum of two Olympic quota sports for Tokyo 2020 in this category, when Moudgil and Chandela has finished second and fourth respectively at the 2018 World Championship in Changwon.

But while there will be no quota places on offer, Chandela will aim for her second ISSF World Cup medal. She had narrowly missed out on the gold in a dramatic final in Munich last year.

Meanwhile, Mehuli Ghosh who is not part of the Indian team and was shooting in the MQS category, scored a superb 631, which is the highest by an Indian in the event.

The final will begin at 2:15 pm IST.