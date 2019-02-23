It isn’t easy to win a Test in South Africa, let alone a series. Ask the many teams, including Virat Kohli’s India recently, that have succumbed to the fast-bowling ferocity of the Proteas.

To deal with the bounce, swing and pace that the South African pitches aid, has long been a problem for visiting batsmen.

England and Australia, because their pitches are similar to the ones in South Africa, have had it a little easier. And, until Saturday, they were the only sides with Test series wins in South Africa. Teams from Asia, meanwhile, have always struggled there. Pakistan in 1997-98 and India in 2010-11 managed to draw the series. But a series win seemed out of bounds for them.

That changed on Saturday when Oshada Fernando steered a tossed-up Keshav Maharaj delivery to mid-wicket for a single. That run sealed a 2-0 victory for Sri Lanka in South Africa. They beat the Proteas by eight wickets in Port Elizabeth after a thrilling one-wicket win in Durban.

Of all the Asian teams, over the years, it was stunning that this one from Sri Lanka, which had been struggling before the series began, managed to script this piece of history.

Before the South Africa series, these were their last three results: a 366-run defeat, an innings and 40-run defeat and a 423-run defeat. Also, they are ranked sixth in the ICC Test ranking and South Africa, second.

This heartwarming win of the underdogs was celebrated on Twitter. Here is a selection of the reactions:

Congratulations @OfficialSLC for achieving what no other Sri Lankan team has ever come close to. Huge character shown by all concerned with The team, coaching staff and management having been under tremendous pressure. A team effort for the ages. Keep believing and keep fighting — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) February 23, 2019

Wow, Sri Lanka! Hats off! Going where no Asian team has gone before, where better Sri Lankan teams haven't. This is big! Very big. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 23, 2019

South Africa's record in home series against sides other than England and Australia (before this one v Sri Lanka): played 36, won 33, drawn 3, lost 0 — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) February 23, 2019

I can’t remember a bigger Test series upset than this Sri Lankan win. Unbelievable. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 23, 2019

Truly remarkable achievement by @OfficialSLC 👏👏👏 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 23, 2019

- Six weeks ago India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia.

- Today Sri Lanka became the first Asian side to win a Test series in South Africa.

With this, at least one of the Asian sides have now won a Test series in every Test-playing country!#SAvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 23, 2019

Ayubowan Sri Lanka. So many seniors missing. Yet @OfficialSLC are the first Asian team to win a series in South Africa. One of the toughest places to win. Impossible really is nothing. My guy @RusselArnold69 will be dancing in the streets as will many in Sri Lanka👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — ian bishop (@irbishi) February 23, 2019

Sri Lanka becomes the first Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa.



They are only the 3rd team to win a Test series against South Africa in South Africa after Australia and England. #SAvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 23, 2019

This is the first century partnership of the series. Just beyond ridiculous from these two. What a time to do it. #SAvSL — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) February 23, 2019

This Sri Lanka performance is a strong message to those who ridiculed them in the recent years. Their tour to India was termed "gully cricket" and tour to Australia "Second XI club cricket." They winning in South Africa where no subcontinent team won and Australia lost last year. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 23, 2019

If you love cricket you can’t help but rejoice in this Sri Lankan win. History-making, odds-defying, and utterly cockle-warming — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 23, 2019

In 1995 SL won a Test series in NZ. They then went to Pakistan, lost the first Test and then remarkably came back to win the next two. They got a cavalcade back home. That was big. This – given conditions and opposition and state of the team before the series – seems much bigger — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 23, 2019

Crackers in Colombo (after a long while for a #cricket win) as @OfficialSLC beat @OfficialCSA — Amantha (@AmanthaP) February 23, 2019

If not for AB, India had every chance to win the series in SA.



Those two AB knocks..... — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 23, 2019

Bravo Sri Lanka! Series victory to cherish forever 👏👏👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 23, 2019

Utter humiliation for South Africa at home. This is worse than first round exit in 2003 World Cup, which incidentally was also handed over to them by the Lankans. — cricBC (@cricBC) February 23, 2019

In the last six months we have had:

Zim drawing a series in Ban

Eng winning 3-0 in SL

NZ beating Pak 2-1 in UAE

Asian teams registering Test series wins in Aus & SA for the first ever time

Home advantage, anyone?#SAvSL — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 23, 2019

the only way south africa can be part of a more improbable result this year is if they win the world cup #SAvSL — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 23, 2019

Stand-in captain

Rookie No.3

Stitched-together middle-order

Injury-battered pace attack

Rookie spinner (injured halfway through)



Crazy doesn't even begin to sum up this 🇱🇰 win, and that's without getting started on off-field troubles! — Srinath (@srinathsripath) February 23, 2019

- Sri Lanka become just the 3rd touring team to win a Test series in South Africa (AUS & ENG); and the first from Asia



- South Africa's first Test series loss on home soil since 2015-16 v ENG



- Sri Lanka has won two of its past six Test series; both against RSA#SAvSL 🇱🇰 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 23, 2019

Since their previous visit to South Africa in 2016/17, Sri Lanka's Test series results:



v BAN (H): 1-1

v ZIM (H): 1-0

v IND (H): 0-3

v PAK (A): 2-0

v IND (A): 0-1

v BAN (A): 1-0

v WI (A): 1-1

v SA (H): 2-0

v ENG (H): 0-3

v NZ (A): 0-1

v AUS (A): 0-2

Now, v SA (A): 2-0



W4, D2 L5 — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) February 23, 2019

