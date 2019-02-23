Former opener Matthew Hayden, considered as one of the finest players of spin bowling, on Saturday shared his knowledge with the Australian batsmen on how to tackle India slow bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, PTI reported.

While Yadav has been rested for the two-match T20 series, Australia will be facing Chahal and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

Hayden, who is India as a commentator, was invited by former opening partner and current coach Justin Langer, and had long chat with the players during their net session at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Hayden was seen demonstrating shot selection to the players as he accompanied the side through the length of their practice session. “It was great obviously to have JL’s [Justin Langer] great mate and a legend of the game come back, and someone who’s had so much success here in India as a batsman to to get around to this field the boys and have a good chat was great,” skipper Aaron Finch said.

Hayden also gave tips on slip catching. “He was a great slip catcher, so anything that the guys can learn, he was chatting about batting especially at the top of the order stuff.”

Australia have also roped in the Kerala’s left-arm wrist-spinner KK Jiyas and Mumbai leg-spinner Pardeep Sahu in their support staff to help them out.

Earlier during India’s tour Down Under last year, the Aussies were seen with sessions under Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and then Shane Warne during the first three Tests.

India take on Australia in two Twenty20s and five one-day internationals in what is their final engagement before the World Cup.