The third day of the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Delhi will only have one final – the men’s 10m air rifle. The other event on the day will be the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions elimination stage. Both events will have three Indians participating in it.

After Apurvi Chandela’s world record gold in the women’s 10m air rifle final on the first day, the men will look to emulate her feat.

With two Tokyo Olympics quota places on offer, the trio of Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will hope to make the most of the familiar conditions of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

India has so far won two gold medals in two days.

Deepak, who won the silver in men’s 10 air rifle at the Asian Games last year, as well as Ravi, who bagged the mixed team Asaid bronze with Chandela, have been among the most consistent rifle shooters in India while Panwar is a 16-year-old who has made rapid strides on the national circuit.

In women’s 3P, all eyes will be on veteran Tejaswini Sawant who will be joined by Gaayathri Nithyanadam and newcomer Sunidhi Chauhan. The final of this event will be on Tuesday.