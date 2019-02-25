Manchester City beat Chelsea 4-3 on penalties to win a dramatic League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday which saw an incredible bust-up between Blues boss Maurizio Sarri and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Pep Guardiola’s side retained the trophy they also won 12 months ago as Raheem Sterling scored the decisive spot-kick after Ederson saved from Jorginho and David Luiz hit the post.

The match had finished 0-0 after extra-time, with a tense affair exploding into life in the final moments when Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted by Sarri.

Kepa had been struggling with cramp and Sarri was ready to take off the Spaniard, only to be left fuming when his keeper insisted he could carry on.

City’s success leaves them still on course for the quadruple as they chase further success in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.