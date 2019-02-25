Liverpool moved one point clear at the top of the Premier League after being forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at injury-ravaged Manchester United on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp’s side climbed above Manchester City into pole position, but left Old Trafford frustrated that they failed to go three points clear after struggling to break down a United team hit by three key injuries.
The pre-match build-up, and intense atmosphere certainly did not disappoint.
But, once the action started, it became more about the four substitutions - three for United, one for Liverpool - that were forced on the respective managers over the first 45 minutes.
United lost Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard before the interval.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to United’s injury-ridden match.