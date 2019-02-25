Liverpool moved one point clear at the top of the Premier League after being forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at injury-ravaged Manchester United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side climbed above Manchester City into pole position, but left Old Trafford frustrated that they failed to go three points clear after struggling to break down a United team hit by three key injuries.

The pre-match build-up, and intense atmosphere certainly did not disappoint.

But, once the action started, it became more about the four substitutions - three for United, one for Liverpool - that were forced on the respective managers over the first 45 minutes.

United lost Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard before the interval.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to United’s injury-ridden match.

What a weird game. It’s more like an episode of casualty than a game of football. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 24, 2019

3 - Manchester United are the first team to make three substitutions in the first half of a Premier League game since Burnley in January 2015 vs Newcastle United. Ailing. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/tjWhNuxLMy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2019

Manchester United's first half substitutions in the Premier League this season:



Today's game: 3

Previous 26 games: 1 pic.twitter.com/BQzO9oa6Tz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 24, 2019

United's physio’s heat map in this first half! pic.twitter.com/5ACOmEqKkh — P™ (@Cechque) February 24, 2019

Pogba with all his fit teammates at full time. pic.twitter.com/Hcq0QtUDCJ — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 24, 2019

Manchester United vs Liverpool (2019) pic.twitter.com/vzbQ8WtoDC — Cartlon Cole (@_CarltonCole9) February 24, 2019

HT: Man United 0 Liverpool 0 Injuries 47 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 24, 2019

Lovely tribute to Owen Hargreaves as four Manchester United midfielders get injured in a weekend. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) February 24, 2019

Analysis of Man United vs Liverpool so far pic.twitter.com/93GQyHGAXR — James Tyler FC (@JamesTylerESPN) February 24, 2019

Man United should change their name to Injury United FC.

😂😂😂😂😂😂#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/7nUdDAuhbz — Sobahle (@inkosi_malz) February 24, 2019

United players trying not to get injured today. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YQQPKoUKm5 — Manchester United (@ManUtds_News) February 24, 2019