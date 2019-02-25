You may have just started watching football in the last few months or you may been watching it for years or even decades, but the events that transpired towards the end of the League Cup final in England on Sunday evening would have left you stunned all the same.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ignored manager Maurizio Sarri’s decision to substitute him before a penalty shootout as the League Cup final went to spot-kicks on Sunday — an even that cast more doubt on the Italian’s future.

A visibly furious Sarri even started making his way towards the tunnel before turning back to take his place on the touchline towards the end of extra-time of the 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

Kepa, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, received treatment for an injury in the closing stages but also has a worse record of saving penalties than former City stopper Willy Caballero, who Sarri was trying to introduce. And much to the manager’s disgust (at that time), Kepa stood his ground and defied pleas from Sarri and even Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola in the dugout.

In the shootout afterwards, he let a tame Sergio Aguero penalty squirm through him before pulling off a stunning save off Leroy Sane. But that Aguero miss proved decisive as City emerged champions for the fourth time in this event in the last five years.

There were plenty of reactions on Twitter, as you’d expect, with Kepa and Sarri dominating the trends section late in the night even in India without hundreds of thousands of tweets over the dramatic incident. Some of it was anger from Chelsea fans (and even neutral observers) at Kepa’s unprofessional act, but a majority of the tweets were on the humorous side.

Here’s a selection, starting with a subtle dig from City captain Vincent Kompany:

Vincent Kompany: "I know how good Willy Caballero is on penalties, last time we won it he won it for us so I didn't want him to come on! It didn't happen in the end. Of course I have never seen it, I wish I could do it whenever I get subbed." — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 24, 2019

Kepa refusing to save pens now. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) February 24, 2019

Mauricio Sarri: Take the goalie off.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: https://t.co/zgyiLS5JUm — Daley (@DaleyAFC) February 24, 2019

🔴🔴OFFICIAL: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA IS CHELSEA'S NEW MANAGER FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON!!🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/OPsqBbJ6vo — Albino Moita News (@AlbinoMoita) February 24, 2019

The #CarabaoCupFinal is the first game Chelsea have lost under the management of Kepa Arrizabalaga after he appointed himself 20 minutes ago #CHEMAN #LFC — Kop Magazine (@TheKopMagazine) February 24, 2019

Kepa and Sarri helpfully demonstrating to the British people what the UK’s Brexit debate looks like to the rest of the world — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) February 24, 2019

Sarri going absolutely crackers because Kepa refuses to come off. 😂 #Chelsea #CHEMAN pic.twitter.com/3l4pCJy3dm — Tom Hugh Little (@carlisletom) February 24, 2019

Kepa refuses to come off... and he does this HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/LhILVFzleY — Lewis Thompson (@LewisThomps0n) February 24, 2019

Maurizio Sarri vs Man City:



Substitutions attempted: 4

Substitution completion rate: 75%



Generational performance. — Himanshu (@TheIndianGooner) February 24, 2019

@ManUtdMindset When your friend who’s shit at fifa refuses to leave the controller for you after getting battered by everyone because it’s his house #kepa #sarri pic.twitter.com/mBvQ6ECFTY — ahmed ali (@ahmed_chaudhry) February 24, 2019

Imagine Kepa refusing to be substituted off by Diego Simeone? There would be a murder on the pitch. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 24, 2019

Chelsea gone full circle now that their manager is in the headlines for heeding the physio’s advice — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) February 24, 2019 (In reference to the infamous Jose Mourinho controversy with then-physio Eva Carneiro)

I just tried to use Kepa in an SBC but he refused to be submitted! pic.twitter.com/fUpGobubDy — PistolPete2506 💵 (@PistolPete2506) February 24, 2019

Kepa Arrizabalaga Revuelta, also known as Kepa, is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Dutch club Vitesse on loan from Chelsea[1]. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 24, 2019