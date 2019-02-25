Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey came up with a historic bowling effort as India defeated England by seven wickets in the second One-Day International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

After the pacers restricted the visitors for a paltry 161, Smriti Mandhana scored yet another majestic half century (her 15th in ODIs) to make short work of the run-chase while Mithali Raj was unbeaten on 47, hitting the winning runs for India.

The Indian women’s side had defeated England in the first ODI by 66 runs on 22 February.

Pacers Pandey and Goswami snapped four wickets each as India women bowled out England for a paltry 161 — this was the first time two Indian pacers had produced four-wicket hauls and also combined for the most number of wickets taken by Indian pacer in a women’s ODI.

Pandey (4-18) and Goswami (4-30) troubled the visitors with their fiery spells. The duo was well supported by spinner Poonam Yadav (2-28) as the visitors put a sub-par show after opting to bat at the Wankhede stadium.

This was also Pandey’s best performance in the 50-over format.

Only Natalie Sciver (85), who hammered 12 fours and a six, put up a fight for England and was the last woman to be dismissed after a fighting 42-run partnership with No 11 Alex Hartley, who stood her ground without scoring a run.

Earlier, Amy Jones (3) was Pandey’s first victim. Sarah Taylor (1) too fell cheaply after she dragged one onto her stumps off Goswami, with the visitors teetering at 11/2. Goswami also got the prized wicket of captain Heather Knight (2).

But then Sciver and opener Tammy Beaumont (20) tried to steady the ship with their 30-run fourth wicket stand.

However, Deepti Sharma took a blinder to dismiss Beaumont off Pandey. After a mistimed the slog-sweep, Deepti ran towards the boundary from square-leg and took a diving catch leaving England reeling at 44-4.

Then Sciver and Lauren Winfield (28) played with ease to stitch a 49-run stand for the fifth wicket. But after all the hard-work, Winfield threw her wicket away to Yadav.

Pandey, in her final over, struck twice, reducing England to 95/7. However, Sciver added 42 runs with Hartley for the last wicket to ensure that the visitors crossed the 150-run mark. It was England’s best ever partnership for the last wicket.

For India, Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for a duck but that was the only hiccup in their run-chase. Making a comeback to the side, Punam Raut joined Mandhana in the middle to stitch together a solid partnership. When she fell for 32, India were on their way to a win which was ensured by a patient 47 by captain Raj.

Mandhana was once again the pick of Indian batters, making a two-paced pitch look like a dream wicket for batting. Her off-side play was impressive as usual as she struck a series of gorgeous off-drives. She was dismissed for 63 off 74 balls (including 7 fours and a six), but Raj and Sharma then took India past the finish line with ease.

India, with two more points, consolidate their second position in the ICC Women’s Championship standings.

Brief Scores:

England: 161 all out in 43.3 overs (NR Sciver 85; J Goswami 4/30, S Pandey 4/18).

India: 162-3 in 41.1 overs (S Mandhana 63; A Shrubsole 2/23).