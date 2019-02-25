Popular sports brand Nike, which has created some iconic advertisements, has come up with another one that celebrates female athletes – and it has been receiving plaudits on social media.

The 90-second ad, called ‘Dream Crazier’, featuring some of the world’s best female athletes, across sports, was released on Sunday night during the Oscars.

Narrated by 23-time Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, the ad features Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon - Katherine Switzer, and the US women’s national soccer team, among other sportswomen.

“If they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do,” says Williams at the end of the ad, following which this text appears: “It’s only crazy until you do it. Just do it.”

The ad, within a few hours of its launch, crossed a million views.

Williams, meanwhile, made another appearance at the Oscar awards ceremony, to present the movie, A Star Is Born.

Watch the ad:-

And, here’s how Twitter reacted to it:-

The Nike ad deserves some kind of Oscar, too #justsayin — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) February 25, 2019

"If they think your dreams are crazy, show them what crazy dreams can do" #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Vzso3boYfQ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) February 24, 2019

😁😁😁 I CAN’T BELIEVE I’m in this #ad that will be played during the #oscars tonight!!!!! I’m on my way to #tokyo for the marathon with my mom and all I’m saying on our entire trip so far is I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!!!! Thank you @nike #justdoit❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Tatyana McFadden (@TatyanaMcFadden) February 24, 2019

The #Nike ad hit me right in the feels ♀️ — Maeghan Crociata (@MaeghanCrociata) February 25, 2019

I like this too, but it would be great if every time a company releases a viral “woman’s empowerment” ad it also publicly committed to gender parity and diverse inclusion on its board and in its c-suites: https://t.co/cMs5OpgG1p #NikeAd https://t.co/zB3h4hB3zv — Soraya “Friend of the Devil” Chemaly (@schemaly) February 25, 2019

The new nike ad gave me goosebumps — Socially awkward potato (@naheinyaar) February 25, 2019

Maybe it's lack of sleep or maybe someone in the @Nike ad team needs a raise bc I'm almost crying into my coffee #DreamCrazier https://t.co/K1uZTo4CcM — Hannah Ayesha 🌺 (@hannaharitchie) February 25, 2019