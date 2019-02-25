Popular sports brand Nike, which has created some iconic advertisements, has come up with another one that celebrates female athletes – and it has been receiving plaudits on social media.
The 90-second ad, called ‘Dream Crazier’, featuring some of the world’s best female athletes, across sports, was released on Sunday night during the Oscars.
Narrated by 23-time Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, the ad features Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon - Katherine Switzer, and the US women’s national soccer team, among other sportswomen.
“If they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do,” says Williams at the end of the ad, following which this text appears: “It’s only crazy until you do it. Just do it.”
The ad, within a few hours of its launch, crossed a million views.
Williams, meanwhile, made another appearance at the Oscar awards ceremony, to present the movie, A Star Is Born.
Watch the ad:-
