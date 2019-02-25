It was a mixed for Indian shooters on day 3 of the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi as Anish Bhanwala made a good start to his 25m rapid fire pistol event by claiming the fourth position in qualification stage one but the three shooters in men’s 10 m air rifle event failed to qualify for the final.

In the 10m air rifle event, Divyansh Panwar and Ravi Kumar finished at 12th and 14th position with scores of 627.2 and 627 respectively. The third Indian shooter, Deepak Kumar scored 624.3 to finish 34th.

Panwar was in eighth position till the final two series and was out of the final’s race once he fell behind in the penultimate series. Even for Ravi, things were going in the right direction before a poor final series brought him down.

In the 25m rapid fire pistol, Bhanwala was fourth after the precision stage with a score of 294. Clement Bessaguet topped the standings with a score of 296.

In the women’s 50 m rifle 3-position event, Sunidhi Chauhan and Gaayathri N managed to make it to the qualification stage that will be held on Tuesday.

Gaayathri shot a score of 1166 in the elimination stage while Chaudhan scored 1168. However, it was end of the campaign for former world champion Tejaswini Sawant as she could only manage a score of 1146.

On the first two days of the World Cup, India had won two gold medals with world records through Apurvi Chandela and Saurabh Chaudhary in the women’s 10 m air rifle and men’s 10 m air pistol events respectively.