Decorated Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat has decided to change the course of her career and go the Mixed Martial Arts way.

The 24-year-old, who has achieved several top honours in wrestling for India, has signed up with Singapore-based MMA organisation Evolve.

“I am excited to have moved to Singapore to begin my new journey in Mixed Martial Arts. My managers Birbal Sports introduced me to Evolve and convinced me that this is the future,” Phogat was quoted as saying in a media release.

The grappler from Haryana is a U-23 World Championships silver medalist, Asian Championships bronze medalist, and a multiple-time Indian National Wrestling Champion.

“I have a dream of becoming India’s first ever World Champion in Mixed Martial Arts and can’t wait to represent India on the global stage and make my nation proud,” she said.

Phogat, whose sisters Geeta, Babita, Sangeeta, and cousin Vinesh are all professional wrestlers, competed in the World Championships last year but failed to bring home a medal.