The fourth day of the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup is also the last day for nations to clinch Olympic quotas for Tokyo 2020. Tuesday will have finals in three events – women’s 50m rifle 3 positions, women’s 10m air pistol and men’s 25m rapid fire pistol.

However, quota places will be available in only the first two, after the International Olympic Committee revoked the quotas in 25m rapid fire pistol after Pakistan shooters in the event were denied visas by India. On Wednesday, the last day of competition, there would be no quota places are on offer in mixed events in pistol and rifle.

The most anticipated event on Tuesday will be the women’s 10m air pistol with veteran Heena Sindhu, rising star Manu Bhaker and newcomer Anuradha in action. Bhaker, who finished fifth in women’s 25m pistol and missed out on a quota will look to make amends in her pet event while Sidhu will hope to maintain her consistency in the event. Playing her first competition for India, Anuradha is expected to be a surprise package.

Earlier, the first day of qualifications in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions and men’s 25m rapid fire pistol on Monday saw the experienced Tejaswini Sawant bow out. Meanwhile, N Gaayathri and Sunidhi Chauhan made it through the elimination rounds and will fight in the qualification rounds before the final.

In 25m rapid fire pistol, Indians Anish Bhanwala, Arpit Goel and Adarsh Singh were placed fourth, 12th and 19th respectively after the precision rounds. They go into the rapid fire qualification round on Tuesday, before the top six make it to the finals.

India is currently tied in the first place with two gold medals, which they won on the first two days of the World Cup.

Tuesday’s final schedule:

Women’s Rifle 3 Positions at 12.45 PM IST,

Women’s 10m Air Pistol at 2.45 PM IST

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol at 4.15 PM IST.