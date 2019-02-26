West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is set to make his first international appearance since last August after being named in the hosts’ squad on Monday for the upcoming fourth and fifth one-day internationals against England.

The 30-year-old has been struggling with a knee problem, and although chief selector Courtney Browne admitted his fast bowling may be hampered, he said his lower-order hitting could prove crucial.

Russell takes the place of Kemar Roach, who was ruled out of the series with a back injury.

“We believe Russell will add value to the squad,” said former Windies wicket-keeper Browne.

“We are well aware that although Andre’s bowling may be limited due to a knee problem, his tremendous batting ability to power the ball in the back end of the game will be an asset to the team.”

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after the third ODI in Grenada was rained out.

The Windies’ performances in the opening two matches and their preceding 2-1 Test series victory have raised hopes that they could be surprise title challengers at this year’s World Cup in England and Wales, which starts on May 30.