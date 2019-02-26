The Board of Control for Cricket in India had contemplated making foreign players choose between Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League, according to a report in The Indian Express. The idea was scrapped after discussion.

According to the report, the members of the Committee of Administrators — Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lieutenant General Ravi Thodge — and CEO Rahul Johri thought it would be inappropriate to tell foreign cricketers to choose as it was the IPL franchises, and not BCCI, that had bought the players.

Several foreign stars, who are a prominent part of the IPL, also play in PSL. The names include AB de Villiers, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo among others.

India’s already-fractured cricketing ties with Pakistan worsened after the Pulwama terror attack.

Several Indian cricketers – former and current – have censured the terror attacks. Harbhajan Singh, for instance, had called for India to skip their match against Pakistan in the World Cup.

“There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident. I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but cut all ties with them,” said Sourav Ganguly.

Several State cricket associations have removed photographs of former Pakistani cricketers as a sign of protest against the attack.