After a low-scoring thriller in the first T20 International between India and Australia at Visakhapatnam, the second and final game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru promises to be a run-feast according to a Karnataka State Cricket Association official said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Though the Bengaluru wicket has slowed down over the years, the game is expected to be a high-scoring affair unlike the series opener, where Australia chased down 127 in the final ball of the innings.

“The surface may not be as high scoring as an IPL [Indian Premier League] game but will have plenty of runs,” a KSCA official was quoted as saying. “We are using a wicket which has not been used for more than two months; it was last used in Vijay Hazare Trophy.”

During this time of the year, dew is also not expected to be a factor. “Around 180 should be a par score on this surface,” he added.

The last T20 International was played here in February 2017 when India beat England by 75 runs after amassing 202/6 batting first. India all-rounder Krunal Pandya too thinks the this track will be a batting friendly one.

There was a tinge of green on the surface a day before the game but in all probability, that will be shaved off by Wednesday. “I have not seen the wicket yet but it should be a lot more batting friendly than Vizag,” said Pandya.

However, Australian pacer Pat Cummins feels the pitch’s nature has changed considerably over the last couple of years. “It has been a funny wicket in the last couple of years. First time I came to Bangalore 7-8 years ago during the IPL, it was a 220-plus wicket. Over the years, it has slowed down.

“Vizag was low scoring but a great game. I loved the surface there. In T20s you prepare for yorkers, slower balls, but over there you knew good balls were going to be good enough. The ball felt like swinging a little bit in the end,” he added.