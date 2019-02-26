India’s Anish Bhanwala finished fifth out of six competitors in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol final at the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Delhi on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old started strong with identical score of three hits in the first two series and a perfect score of five hits in the third series. However, a shock 1/5 placed him tied in the last spot. He then survived a close shoot-off by one point, but was eliminated soon after a poor series of two hits with a total score of 14.

Reigning Olympic champion Christian Reitz of Germany clinched the golf medal with a commanding score of 36, even before his opponent had fired his last series. Jumn Lin of China won silver while Kum Junhong of Korea won bronze.

With this final, India’s chance of winning an individual medal at the ongoing World Cup at the Karni Singh Shooting Range. Wednesday will feature the two mixed pistol events.

Earlier in qualification, the 16-year-old Commonwealth Games medallist, who was fourth after the precision stage with a score of 294 on Monday, maintained his consistent performance to score an identical score to finish with a total of 588, similar to Reitz. However, Bhanwala was placed fifth due to an inferior inner tens score.