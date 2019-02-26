Railway Sports Promotion Board bagged three medals including two silver and a bronze on the fifth day of the 71st men and 34th women’s Senior National championship on Tuesday, PTI reported.

In the women’s 87kg category, P Anuradha of Tamil Nadu picked up the gold (snatch 102kgs; clean & jerk 126kgs), Srishti Singh representing Railways clinched silver (snatch 102kgs; clean & jerk 120kgs) while BN Usha of Karnataka claimed the third spot on the podium (snatch 95kgs; clean & jerk 120kgs).

In men’s 89kgs category, Odisha’s K Ravi Kumar won gold (snatch 150kgs; clean & Jerk 192kgs). Railways’ Harshad Wadekar claimed silver (snatch 150kgs; clean & jerk 187kgs) and RV Rahul bagged the bronze (snatch 142kgs; clean & jerk 187kgs).

In the +87 women’s category, Purnima Pandey of Uttar Pradesh secured gold (snatch 94kgs; clean & jerk 122kgs), while K Siromani representing Andhra Pradesh grabbed silver (snatch 91kgs; clean & jerk 110kgs). Punjab’s Pardeep Kaur won the bronze (snatch 84kgs; clean & jerk 110kgs).