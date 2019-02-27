India’s Saurav Ghosal made his way into the quarter-final with a hard fought win over Wales player Joel Makin in the PSA World squash championship.

The 32-year-old Indian, seeded 11th, won 11-13, 11-7, 11-7, 13-11 but success did not come easily as his unseeded opponent fought for every point.

Makin had lost to Ghosal in the CCI International in Mumbai in 2017. This time, however, he played much better.

Makin won a tight first game, 13-11. The Indian tightened the screws to take the next two games.

In the fourth, Ghosal was down 5-8 and Makin looked set to clinch the game but the Indian clawed back and earned three match balls before ensuring a win.

Ghosal reached the last-eight of the tournament for the second time. He will take on the third seed German Simon Rosner, next.