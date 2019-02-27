Uncertainty looms large over the second division I-League match between Hindustan FC and Lonestar Kashmir scheduled to be held in Srinagar on March 4 following escalated tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, PTI reported.

According to an official of Hindustan FC club, the fate of the match is uncertain and the All India Football Federation is closely monitoring the situation before taking a final call.

“Due to current political situation, there is uncertainty over Hindustan FC’s away match against Lonestar Kashmir on March 4. The AIFF is monitoring the situation closely,” chairman of Hindustan FC DK Bose said.

The tense cross-border situation after the Pulwama attack had already affected sporting activities in the Valley with two I-League first division matches, involving Real Kashmir FC, being at the receiving end.

While defending champions Minerva Punjab decided to pull out of their game against Real Kashmir to be held in Srinagar on February 18 after the Pulwama attack on February 14, the the February 28 tie between East Bengal and the Kashmir outfit was moved to New Delhi.

To make matters worse, the second division I-League matches between Lonestar Kashmir and Ahmedabad Racquet Academy [on February 24] and the home team’s clash against Bengaluru FC [Reserves] to be held on Wednesday were also postponed due to the volatile security situation in the Valley.