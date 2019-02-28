Pedro’s second half strike and a farcical own goal from Kieran Trippier were a much-needed boost for Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea fights to avoid the sack following a turbulent first season in charge.

Caballero kept a confident clean-sheet while Kepa languished on the bench and Chelsea produced a committed display that suggested Sarri’s players still back their beleaguered boss.

Successive defeats at Burnley and now against their bitter London rivals have left third placed Tottenham’s title bid in tatters.

They have lost four consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time in 10 years and lie nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

“When the performance is not good enough it’s because of us. We didn’t compete at our best,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

“Two defeats in a few days is disappointing. It impossible to fight Man City and Liverpool now.

“But it’s a moment to be calm. I’m not going to change my assessment of the players.”

Right from the start, Chelsea seemed to thrive on a seige mentality.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s high cross was met with a weak header by Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko and Gonzalo Higuain sliced his half-volley against a post with keeper Hugo Lloris rooted to the spot.

Harry Winks went close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time as the Tottenham midfielder’s long-range effort dipped over Caballero and hit the bar.

Chelsea were back on top in the second half and their pressure reaped a rich reward in the 57th minute.

Azpilicueta slipped a pass to Pedro down the right side of the Tottenham area and the Spanish winger cut inside the lumbering Toby Alderweireld before firing a low shot that flashed through Lloris’s legs at his near post.

Pedro preserved Chelsea’s lead with a superbly-timed tackle to stop Eriksen in his tracks as the Tottenham midfielder prepared to shoot.

But the moment caught everyone’s attention on the night as Sarri’s luck was finally turning for the better and he was able to celebrate a vital victory thanks to Trippier’s blunder in the 84th minute.

When Olivier Giroud flicked the ball towards him, Trippier bizarrely left it until Lloris had come his line, then attempted a back-pass that raced past his keeper and into the empty net.

Watch the moment here:

Here’s how Twitter reacted to it:

Chelsea's first goal was pretty trippy, but that second one was Trippier — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 27, 2019

Watching that Trippier own goal like... pic.twitter.com/K1he6mtitk — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) February 27, 2019

Trippier’s backpass was our only shot on target — Ryan 🏃‍♂️ (@ryangoIdy8) February 27, 2019

Kieran Trippier has always been a Chelsea fan pic.twitter.com/iFAr2bvwr5 — The Futbol Sphere (@TTOFz) February 27, 2019

Trippier the early favourite in Chelsea Goal Of The Season betting. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) February 27, 2019

Kieran Trippier’s Wikipedia page has already been updated after tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/avNCFHiZnq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 27, 2019

Trippier really opened his body up to beat Lloris like prime Thierry Henry. #ARSBOU #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/SsW1BM9FoT — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) February 27, 2019

PL goals against Tottenham this season.



Trippier- 1

Hazard & Salah combined- 0



🐐 pic.twitter.com/Qfc4AjPFA8 — • (@Piatek19i) February 27, 2019

Credit to Trippier tho, clinical finishing and so composed in a 1v1 situation pic.twitter.com/GYR3cBDYYE — Lewis (@CarefreeLewisG) February 27, 2019

Can't stop watching that Trippier goal...



Southgate should start playing him left-wing.



The technique on that finish was prime R9. 😅 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 27, 2019

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham. Trippier og. Well, there's a thing. If you've not seen that, it's a must. Almost in slow-motion, Trippier puts a trickling pass - past Lloris and into his own net. "TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR - IT'S HAPPENED AGAIN!" sings the crowd. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) February 27, 2019

Trippier has better 1v1 finishing than Morata. #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/eysZBdTvw4 — Naman Khandelwal (@yungnaman) February 27, 2019

Trippier showing striker's instinct putting ball past goalkeeper at Chelsea - but beating Lloris.

Chelsea 2 Spurs 0



Arsenal now only 4 points behind 3rd place Spurs heading into Saturday's derby — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 27, 2019

FT: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham. Pedro, Trippier OG. Has that Wembley incident actually given Blues the boost they needed? A competent, at times impressive Chelsea performance. Pedro found an opening that shouldn't exist. Trippier's howler was OG of the season. Sarri stays. For now. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) February 27, 2019

Trippier slotted that though ngl — Jemel Number 5 ☂️ (@JemelOneFive) February 27, 2019