Pedro’s second half strike and a farcical own goal from Kieran Trippier were a much-needed boost for Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea fights to avoid the sack following a turbulent first season in charge.
Caballero kept a confident clean-sheet while Kepa languished on the bench and Chelsea produced a committed display that suggested Sarri’s players still back their beleaguered boss.
Successive defeats at Burnley and now against their bitter London rivals have left third placed Tottenham’s title bid in tatters.
They have lost four consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time in 10 years and lie nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.
“When the performance is not good enough it’s because of us. We didn’t compete at our best,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.
“Two defeats in a few days is disappointing. It impossible to fight Man City and Liverpool now.
“But it’s a moment to be calm. I’m not going to change my assessment of the players.”
Right from the start, Chelsea seemed to thrive on a seige mentality.
Cesar Azpilicueta’s high cross was met with a weak header by Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko and Gonzalo Higuain sliced his half-volley against a post with keeper Hugo Lloris rooted to the spot.
Harry Winks went close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time as the Tottenham midfielder’s long-range effort dipped over Caballero and hit the bar.
Chelsea were back on top in the second half and their pressure reaped a rich reward in the 57th minute.
Azpilicueta slipped a pass to Pedro down the right side of the Tottenham area and the Spanish winger cut inside the lumbering Toby Alderweireld before firing a low shot that flashed through Lloris’s legs at his near post.
Pedro preserved Chelsea’s lead with a superbly-timed tackle to stop Eriksen in his tracks as the Tottenham midfielder prepared to shoot.
But the moment caught everyone’s attention on the night as Sarri’s luck was finally turning for the better and he was able to celebrate a vital victory thanks to Trippier’s blunder in the 84th minute.
When Olivier Giroud flicked the ball towards him, Trippier bizarrely left it until Lloris had come his line, then attempted a back-pass that raced past his keeper and into the empty net.
