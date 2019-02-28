National champion Deepak Singh (49kg) was the lone Indian boxer to notch up a gold while five others claimed silver medals in the Makran Cup in Chabahar, Iran, PTI reported.

Deepak defeated Jaafar Naseri in the finals held on Monday night. However, none of the other five Indian finalists could win their summit clashes.

Finishing second on the podium were PL Prasad (52kg), Commonwealth Games silver medallist Manish Kaushik (60kg), Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg).

Kaushik, also a national champion, lost to Danial Shah Baksh, while Satish was beaten by Mohammad Mlias. Sanjeet went down to Eldin Ghossoun in the heavyweight final.

Prasad couldn’t put it past Omid Safa Ahmedi and settled for the second position. Duryodhan lost to Sajjad Zadeh Kezim in the welterweight final. Earlier, Rohit Tokas (64kg) and Manjeet Singh (75kg) lost in the semi-finals to sign off with bronze medals.