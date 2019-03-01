Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an injury scare during the team’s net session on the eve of the one-day international series opener against Australia in Hyderabad on Saturday, reported PTI.

Dhoni sustained an injury on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from team’s support staff member Raghavendra.

The 37-year-old had a long batting session at the nets and, like all first team players, was taking throwdowns after the formal session. It was one such delivery that kicked up and Dhoni was hit on the right forearm.

The veteran was in some pain and didn’t bat after that as a precautionary measure, according to the report.

Whether the injury is serious enough to make him doubtful for the opening ODI couldn’t be ascertained. A final call is expected to be taken by the evening.

After copping some criticism for his approach in the first T20I against Australia, Dhoni showed glimpses of his best form in the second match in Bengaluru, smashing some massive sixes in the company of captain Virat Kohli.

In case Dhoni is unavailable, then Rishabh Pant is expected to don the big gloves. If the team management is keen on checking all the fringe batting options, then KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu could both play in the XI with the former a potential wicket-keeping option, as he does for Kings XI Punjab. Even Rayudu has kept wickets in the Indian Premier League before.

India are aiming to bounce back in the five-match ODI series after losing both the T20s.