Whenever there is a major international competition is scheduled to be played immediately after the Indian Premier League, there is a talk about workload management of the players likely to play in the tournament.

The lead up to this season IPL is the first time that the major tournament in question is the marquee event in cricket — the Cricket World Cup. India coach Ravi Shastri had hinted that the team management has been in touch with BCCI to have a plan in place to keep the cricketers fresh for the World Cup. Even chief selector MSK Prasad had said the 18-member core team would be closely monitored.

But Prasad, now, has stated that he does not think that there ts a need to cap the number of matches players in the World Cup squad should play.

“I have a different view on the IPL. IPL is an Indian international tournament which offers so many complex pressure situations,” said Prasad at the India Today conclave on Friday.

“Rather than just sitting and training you will have to go through so many pressure situations – be it bowling or batting or fielding. The IPL offers [such a] competitive atmosphere. If you see the example of 2013 Champions Trophy or a 2017 Champions Trophy we did extremely well because prior to that we played IPL. So this IPL is only going to help the players by preparing them for these pressure situations which otherwise normal bilateral series will not offer.

“So I feel there is nothing wrong in playing IPL.... Its just the four overs (for the bowlers). What is more important is that other than those four overs how they keep themselves fit is very much important. But this IPL is only going to help the Indian players get in right frame of mind for the world cup,” Prasad added.

The Indian team is scheduled to leave for the World Cup immediately after the IPL and skipper Virat Kohli had said that the players’ IPL form isn’t likely to affect their selection chances in the world cup squad.

“We need to have a solid team. Before we head into the IPL, we need to be absolutely clear of what team we want for the World Cup. I don’t see anything changing on how the IPL goes for any of the players.

“If one or two players do not have a good IPL season, it doesn’t mean that they are out of the picture for the World Cup. Those things are not going to matter,” Kohli had said on the eve of the five-match ODI series against Australia.