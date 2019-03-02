The year 1992 was the first time coloured clothing was used at cricket’s marquee event — the 50-over World Cup. The first two times colour kits were used in the World Cup, they were uniform across the teams participating but from 1999 onward, teams have used their own versions.
Indian team’s new kit, which has been inaugurated in the ongoing first one-day international against Australia, was launched by Nike in the presence of former captain Dhoni, current Indian captains Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur, Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane and youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Jemimah Rodrigues on Friday.
This will be the kit that India sport at the World Cup starting on May 30 in England.
Asked about what exactly an Indian jersey reminds him, the two-time World champion and former skipper said: “It always reminds me of the great legacy that we have got. It’s not only that. Playing each and every bilateral series, reaching No 1 across formats, all these are motivational stuff.”
Here’s a look at how India’s jersey has evolved over the years starting in 1992, at the game’s biggest event.
1992 World Cup
1996 World Cup
1999 World Cup
2003 World Cup
2007 World Cup
2011 World Cup
2015 World Cup
2019 World Cup
This summer, this is the kit that India will be sporting (without the sponsor’s name, of course).
Here is a combination image of all the World Cup kits used till date:
Which of the above World Cup kits is your favourite?