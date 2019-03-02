Maisnam Meiraba went down 18-21, 10-21 to third seed Christian Adinata in the round of 16 of the Dutch Open Junior international tournament in Haarlem on Saturday.

Meiraba bagged five points in a row to go 5-1 up in the first game but his Indonesian opponent hit back with five of his own to maintain parity with the Manipuri. The third seed saw off another mid-game flurry by Meiraba to win it 18-21.

In the second game, Adinata dominated the Indian, including a nine point streak to close out the match 18-21, 10-21.

Priyanshu Rajawat won his pre-quarterfinal clash against Christo Popov of France 22-20, 15-21, 21-15.

Rajawat won a tight first game, winning the last four points to close out the opening period. The Indian once again took an early lead, going up 9-3 but the Frenchman’s late flurry saw him win the game 21-15.

The third game was tight from the start, but Rajawat started briskly after the break to close out the match in three games.

Gayathry Gopichand was defeated by eighth seed Benyapa Aimsaard 15-21, 13-21. Joining her compatriot on the sidelines was Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy. Second seed Han Qianxi defeated Reddy 21-19, 21-19 in a tight affair.

Indonesia’s Lucky Andres Apriyanda and Yoggi Pamungkas prevailed against the Indian pair of Navaneeth Bokka and Vishnu Vardhan Goud 21-17, 19-21, 10-21 in the men’s doubles section.

Sai Charan Koya was decisively beaten by China’s Li Yunze 21-15, 21-6 in the men’s singles Round of 16.

Priyanshu Rajawat will face fourth seed Brian Yang of Canada in the quarter-finals later on Saturday.