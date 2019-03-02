Roger Federer won his 100th career title on Saturday when he defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships.

The Swiss star is the second man to achieve the feat after America’s Jimmy Connors who ended his career with 109 titles.

Connors’ record is a long way back from Martina Navratilova’s collection of 167 in the women’s game.

“It’s an absolute dream come true for me,” Federer said after the final, which he coasted through playing some scintillating tennis.

“It’s so special to win my eighth here combined with 100,” Federer said. “I had tough opponents all the way through – right up to Stefanos today. He’s already having a great career, the game is in good hands.”

The 37-year-old was playing his tenth final in the emirate and 152nd of his career.

#RF100 @RogerFederer Titles by Age (19)

19: 1

20: 2

21: 6

22: 10

23: 11

24: 9

25: 10

26: 6

27: 5

28: 2

29: 5

30: 8

31: 2

32: 2

33: 7

34: 2

35: 5

36: 5

His 99th trophy came last October at his home event in Basel.

He missed out on his century at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals and the Australian Open.

Federer had to work hard this week, winning in three sets over Philipp Kohlschreiber and Fernando Verdasco.

Tsitsipas saw the end of an eight-match winning streak as he arrived in the Gulf with the Marseille title from last weekend.

Federer broke in the opening game of the final, but had to battle to claim the opening set.

Tsitsipas saved three set points in the final game before Federer – who faced two break points – finished off the set as Tsitsipas returned wide.

In the second, a break in the penultimate game for 5-4 and a service hold a game later were enough as Tsitsipas put a forehand into the net.

“Reaching 100 titles – we’re still far from it. I’m just going to try to focus and play good tennis,” Federer had said after his semi-final win.

Federer, now eight times a Dubai champion, settled a score with Tsitsipas, who had defeated the Swiss maestro in the Australian Open.

The 11th-ranked Greek stunned Federer in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January in their only previous tour meeting.

On Friday, Federer gained revenge for two losses he took last season against Coric, who beat him in the Halle final on grass and at the Shanghai Masters semi-finals.