Nearly three years after Narsingh Yadav was banned for a positive dope test ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics, Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed the sabotage theory floated by the wrestler with support from the Wrestling Federation of India, Indian Express reported on Monday.

Yadav had tested positive for a banned drug methandienone three weeks before the Rio Olympics. The 74 kg wrestler had then alleged sabotage without naming anyone in particular saying his food at the national camp in Sonepat was spiked.

The National Anti Doping Agencies Appeal’s panel had accepted his defence and allowed him to travel to Brazil where the Court of Arbitration for Sports banned him for four years following an appeal by the World Anti Doping Agency.

The Mumbai-based wrestler had then filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court demanding a CBI inquiry and had the support of the Federation.

But according to the newspaper report, CBI itself is not convinced of the sabotage theory and has now urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the writ petition after submitted a status report with an affidavit in a sealed envelope on January 31 this year.

Though Yadav had not named anyone specific in his police complaint, it was clear that the wrestler was hinting at India’s two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who had moved to the 74-kg category after the 2012 London Olympics and was demanding for a selection trial to decide who will represent India at Rio.

Yadav’s complaint had claimed that someone named Jitesh had tried to spike his food on January 5, 2016 by adding a drug to his dal and the mess staff and his sparring partner Chandan Yadav had to throw away the food as they noticed unusual froth with green and white residue.

However, sources told the paper that the whole scene was recreated on March 2, 2017 where Chandan was asked to prepare the dal and tablets of methandienone were added to it but there was no unusual frothing or residue as claimed in the complaint.