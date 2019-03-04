After a run of four draws in their past six league games, Liverpool ended the weekend behind Manchester City for the first time in three months having played the same number of games as Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

And Jurgen Klopp’s post-match interview after a 0-0 draw with Merseyside rivals Everton left many fans (neutral or otherwise) wondering if Liverpool have lost the plot in the title race a tad bit.

It’s now the new normal for managers to try and take the attention away from poor results by finding things to blame other than players (Jose Mourinho was the master of that art) but even by that standard, Klopp’s blaming of the wind at Goodison Park took everyone by surprise.

“Very, very difficult game for different reasons,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the match. “A wild opponent and - I know people don’t like it when I say this - the wind came from all different directions, you saw that in a lot of situations.

“It didn’t help any football play, especially when the ball was in the air which it was a lot. In a game that was difficult to control because of those things, we had I think three or four really big chances.”

“It’s 0-0 in a derby, we keep our unbeaten run against Everton but, of course, it’s not exactly what we wanted but it is easy to accept because it was a difficult game,” he said.

The celebrations from the home supporters on the final whistle indicated how much they believe they have damaged Liverpool’s hopes of securing a first league title in 29 years.

Klopp, however, remained defiant and continues to see evidence that his players have the resilience to cope with the pressure of one of the most tense title races in years.

“I don’t have to give my players any advice, they know already,” said Klopp. “They’re not little boys any more.

“Sometimes you have the lead and people say it’s done when there are 20 games to go to the end of the season, and now they have one or two more points than us. It’s the beginning of March, who cares?

“I believe 100 percent in our chances. I know that game-by-game my feeling gets better about the boys because they look ready for it.

“Today, of course, we didn’t score, that can happen. A difficult game, opponent, and the wind and weather circumstances didn’t help for football in general, it was just a fight.

“We were ready for that today and now we have a point more than before – all good.”

But, all was not good for Liverpool fans on social media, as Klopp’s comments invited a fair bit of ridicule, laced with humour, of course.

"People don't like it when I say this, but the wind came from all directions. It didn't help."



Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Everton.



More: https://t.co/ULIWEA3cKD pic.twitter.com/hBU2QzSgII — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2019

Did Klopp just blame the wind for the draw? — Sripad (@falsewinger) March 3, 2019

Klopp blames the wind in his first answer about today’s crushing draw. He doesn’t call out his players in public is admirable but even his biggest fans find this sort of comment lamentable - with the emphasis on lame. 🙄 #EVELIV — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) March 3, 2019

Klopp is Saying they couldn’t win because of Wind Like The Everton Players are Air Benders 😂

Maybe he saw Avatar in the Everton Lineup — Kay 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 (@Kaypoisson1) March 3, 2019

Jurgen Klopp blaming the wind for the draw. He’s also blamed United’s injuries, broadcasters cutting a game short, a ref becoming biased against them because he counted an offside Liverpool goal, a dry pitch, a wet pitch and snow. Self reflection isn’t one of his strong points. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 3, 2019

Klopp just blamed the wind for Liverpool not winning the derby



Mo Salah has got some weird nicknames — Andy Castell (@AJ3) March 3, 2019

Seriously now this guy is a joke... 😂



Klopp: "I know people don't like me saying it but the wind was coming from all directions today. It was really difficult to play any kind of football out there."



Wind, snow, long grass, United players injuries



Everyone else to blame 😂 pic.twitter.com/1LzjenWOe7 — United In Focus (@UnitedInFocus) March 3, 2019

Klopp:

- Too windy

- Grass was long

- United players got injured

- Today wind came from all directions

I absolutely love Klopp and his management but I don't like this side of Klopp. There's no shame in accepting a defeat gracefully and crediting the opponents if they're good. — Nouman (@nomifooty) March 3, 2019

Judging by Klopp’s post match interview, I guess he thinks the wind gusted just as Salah was about to shoot and that’s why Pickford saved it? — Ian Cheeseman (@IanCheeseman) March 3, 2019

Referees

Opposition fans

Wind

Long grass

Snow

The Boogie

Expectations

Man United’s injuries

Alex Jones

Brexit

No VAR

The Sun

The Moon

The 2008 Recession



What else will Liverpool, Klopp and it’s fans blame for them bottling the league? #LFC — Terry Flewers (@TerryFlewersTFT) March 3, 2019

Klopp walking out of Goodison like ... pic.twitter.com/3oBks2mIfU — Ryan Reynolds (@Reynolds_R) March 3, 2019

Just took a look at the Met Office Satillite imagery to see what the weather was like over Goodison from 4.15pm to 6.18pm...#Klopp has a point I recon.#LFC #YNWA #InKloppWeTrust pic.twitter.com/J5cYa5iMd0 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) March 3, 2019

And we go live to Jurgen Klopp in his post-match interview... pic.twitter.com/MQJFCmOaWj — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 3, 2019

Klopp going to get a roof covering the Anfield pitch? https://t.co/JnUVW7Asn9 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 3, 2019

When you hear Klopp using the wind as an excuse for not winning. #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/WU3uawYPM1 — JJ Hartigan (@jayhartigan) March 3, 2019

Excuses Jurgen Klopp has used for not winning:

Liverpool 0-1 Soton: ‘Too windy’

Liverpool 2-3 WBA: ‘TV broadcasters cut game short’

WBA 2-2 Liverpool: ‘Pitch too dry’

Wolves 2-1 Liverpool: ‘Too windy, again’

Liverpool 1-1 Leicester: ‘Too snowy’



Everton 0-0 Liverpool: 'Too windy' pic.twitter.com/QxZxRNfAI3 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 3, 2019

🎥🌨️🌿🤕💨



Reasons Liverpool won't win the league...



- Goal-line technology



- Snow



- Grass



- Oppositions injuries



- Wind



You've got to feel for Klopp's and his boys #EVELIV — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 3, 2019

Marco Silva on Klopp's wind claim "It's something I didn't feel really strong. Maybe it's usual for me to play here at Goodison. He told me when we were speaking at the end of the match but the game was really tough for both teams." #EFC #LFC — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) March 3, 2019