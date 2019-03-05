Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his 40th One-Day International century during the second ODI against Australia as India were bowled out for 250.

The 30-year-old got to the milestone off 107 deliveries at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Leading 1-0 in the five-match series, India were put into bat after Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field.

Apart from Kohli and Vijay Shankar’s (46 off 41) 81-run fourth wicket partnership, the hosts kept losing wickets consistently.

Heroes from the first ODI, Kedar Jadhav (11 off 12) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were removed off consecutive deliveries by leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Kohli, though, kept powering on and went on to make 116 off 120 balls. It was another masterful innings from the skipper, bailing India out of a precarious position.

Virat Kohli is only the 6th player to score 9000 runs in International cricket as captain and the Quickest to get there – in 159 innings.



No player before Kohli even scored 7000 International runs as captain in 159 innings. (Brian Lara – 7000 as captain in 164 inns) #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 5, 2019

Virat has scored six hundreds in his last 10 ODIs in India - that's some batting!#INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 5, 2019

Since the 2015 World Cup, ODIs involving Virat Kohli have seen batsmen attack an average of 43% of deliveries, playing a false shot 15% of the time.



In those games, Kohli has attacked 38% of balls, but played a false shot just 9% of the time.



Consummate control.#INDvAUS — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 5, 2019

Most ODI hundreds vs Australia:

9 Sachin Tendulkar (in 70 inns)

7 VIRAT KOHLI (in 31 inns)

7 Rohit Sharma (in 33 inns)

6 Desmond Haynes (in 64 inns) #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 5, 2019

This is Virat Kohli's first century against Australia at home in 18 International innings. Last home ton against the Aussies came in 2013 also at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 5, 2019

Kohli's century:



40th in ODIs

65th in International cricket

18th as captain in ODIs

36th as captain in International#IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 5, 2019

40th ODI century:



Sachin Tendulkar - 355 innings

Virat Kohli - 216 innings#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 5, 2019

Most centuries in List A cricket:



60 S Tendulkar (538 inngs)

44 G Gooch (601)/ V KOHLI (249*)

40 G Hick (630)

39 K Sangakkara (500)#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 5, 2019

Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score seven or more centuries against three different teams in ODIs.



v Sri Lanka (8), v Windies (7), v Australia (7)#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 5, 2019

Most ODI hundreds:

49 Sachin Tendulkar (in 452 inns)

40 VIRAT KOHLI (in 216 inns)

30 Ricky Ponting (in 365 inns) #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 5, 2019

Most centuries in Asia in international cricket:



71 - Sachin Tendulkar

45 - Kumar Sangakkara

40 - VIRAT KOHLI*

39 - Mahela Jayawardene

33 - Younis Khan #INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 5, 2019

Kohli's 40 ODI 100s:



8 v SL

7 v WI, Aus

5 v NZ

4 v SA

3 v Eng, Ban

2 v Pak

1 v Zim#IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 5, 2019

ODI 100s for Virat Kohli - 40 (216 inngs)

ODIs 100s for Kane Williamson, Joe Root & Steve Smith combined - 33 (346 inngs)#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 5, 2019

Kohli as captain:



Tests: 18 100s in 76 inns

ODIs: 18 100s in 62 inns#IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 5, 2019

After 224 ODIs -



Sachin Tendulkar - 8350 runs, ave 42.6, SR 86.45, 23 hundreds, 44 fifties



Virat Kohli - 10686* runs, ave 60.03, SR 92.61, 40 hundreds, 49 fifties.



It isn't even close for the best ODI batsman ever any more. Kohli wins hands down. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 5, 2019