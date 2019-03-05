Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his 40th One-Day International century during the second ODI against Australia as India were bowled out for 250.
The 30-year-old got to the milestone off 107 deliveries at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
Leading 1-0 in the five-match series, India were put into bat after Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field.
Apart from Kohli and Vijay Shankar’s (46 off 41) 81-run fourth wicket partnership, the hosts kept losing wickets consistently.
Heroes from the first ODI, Kedar Jadhav (11 off 12) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were removed off consecutive deliveries by leg-spinner Adam Zampa.
Kohli, though, kept powering on and went on to make 116 off 120 balls. It was another masterful innings from the skipper, bailing India out of a precarious position.