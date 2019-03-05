The Fifa Referees Committee has recommended the use of video refereeing technology (VAR) for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the sport’s governing body said on Monday.

A decision on VAR being used at the event staged in France between June and July this year would be made at their next meeting it said.

“We are confident about proposing the use of VAR in France to the Fifa Council, as we are very positive about its implementation,” commented Fifa deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban.

The chairman of Fifa’s Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, has informed the France 2019 organising committee of its work to prepare for the implementation of VAR at the Women’s World Cup, which has included recent seminars in Abu Dhabi and Doha offering a full VAR educational programme.

The VAR was used for the first time in Fifa events at the men’s World Cup held in Russia in June and July 2018. It was also utilised at the AFC Asian Cup held in UAE in January 2019, from the quarter-finals onwards and has also made its debut in the Champions League in the knock-out rounds.