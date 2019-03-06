Hockey India on Wednesday named the 18-member squad for the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019 to begin in Ipoh, Malaysia from 23 March. The tournament will see hosts Malaysia, Canada, Korea, South Africa, India and Asian Games Champions Japan in action.

Forwards SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, and defenders Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh as well as midfielder Chinglensana Singh were the notable absentees in the squad. They, players Vishal Antil and Pardeep Singh, were unavailable for selection due to injury.

The Indian squad features experienced PR Sreejesh and youngster Krishan B Pathak in the goal-post while the defence will see vice captain Surender Kumar joined by Gurinder Singh, Birendra Lakra, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam along with dragflickers Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas.

In the midfield, skipper Manpreet Singh will lead the charge alongside young guns Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma. The forwardline will see Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shilanand Lakra and Sumit Kumar.

“It is unfortunate we will be missing some key players for the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019 due to injury. However, it is important for them to return to 100% fitness ahead of the FIH Series Final, Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 which is a crucial tournament in our quest for 2020 Olympic berth and hence will continue to remain in Bengaluru and work on their rehabilitation,” stated David John, Hockey India Director of High Performance’s said.

Speaking about the Indian team, John said, “It is a relatively young side but each of these players have tremendous potential and have a good amount of International exposure. It is important to see how they fair in Malaysia as it will show the depth we possess in the Core Group ahead of the Olympic Qualification events this year.”

Squad

Goalkeepers

1. Krishan B Pathak

2. P R Sreejesh

Defenders

3. Gurinder Singh

4. Surender Kumar (Vice Captain)

5. Varun Kumar

6. Birendra Lakra

7. Amit Rohidas

8. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam

Midfielders

9. Hardik Singh

10. Nilakanta Sharma

11. Sumit

12. Vivek Sagar Prasad

13. Manpreet Singh (Captain)

Forwards

14. Mandeep Singh

15. Simranjeet Singh

16. Gurjant Singh

17. Shilanand Lakra

18. Sumit Kumar