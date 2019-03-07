Manchester United created history on Wednesday night when they became the first team in Champions League history to recover from losing the first leg of a knockout round tie 2-0 at home. Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time penalty as United clinched a thrilling 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain to reach the quarter-final.
United went through on away goals after the last 16 tie finished 3-3 on aggregate with nerveless Rashford scoring after a VAR decision spotted a PSG handball. Romelu Lukaku scored in the second and 30th minutes with Juan Bernat leveling for PSG in between his strikes.
It was an incredible result given United were without the suspended Paul Pogba as well as nine injured stars including Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera.
It was the kind of match that makes or breaks players and now caretaker manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer is confident his team can go all the way.