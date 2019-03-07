Six athletes who had participated in different sports at the Khelo India Youth Games have failed dope tests.

The six athletes are from wrestling, track and field, archery and weightlifting, Indian Express reported on Thursday.

Three athletes were from wrestling and one each from three other sports. The tests showed banned substances which help suppress estrogen, the female sex hormone, and increase testosterone production, drugs that boost oxygen in the blood, masking agents, stimulants and old-fashioned anabolic steroids.

National Anti-doping Agency conduct tests during the youth games conducted in Pune in January, according to the report.

“The dope control programme held during the Khelo India Games was intended to nip the doping menace in the bud,” NADA Director General Navin Agarwal was quoted as saying.

“We carried out more tests this year, 476 as compared to 377 last year during Khelo India, and made anti-doping education mandatory for the young athletes. Our focus is on preventive measures rather than punitive.

“However, sanctions would be necessary for reformation as well as deterrence,” he added.

There is a possibility of more failed dope tests as 32 samples are still pending. The first edition of the Khelo India Games held last year, restricted to Under-17 athletes, was also marred by 12 positive tests, including five gold medallists.