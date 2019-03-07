It was a glorious night to remember for Manchester United fans after Thursday’s sensational victory over Paris Saint-Germain that sent them to the last 16 of the Champions League on away goals on a 3-3 aggregate draw.

After Marcus Rashford’s decisive penalty sealed a dramatic victory in injury-time, just like many other loyal United supporters, Gary Neville was in a jubilant mood as he interviewed Ole Gunnar Solksjaer after a win for the ages.

An overwhelmed Neville began the interview by offering the interim Man United boss a permanent contract: “Ole Gunnar, I’ve got three very questions for you - How long you would you like on your contract? What would your salary be, and where would you like the statue?”

Solskjaer responded with a smile saying, “What a fantastic night. I’m just going to do my best until the summer and see what the club decides.”

But the end of the interview was perhaps more entertaining that the talk itself, as Neville tried to wrap it up with a kiss.

Watch the full video here