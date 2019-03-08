The ATP will part ways with executive chairman and president Chris Kermode when his contract expires at the end of 2019, the ATP announced on Thursday.

The decision not to extend Kermode’s tenure was made at a meeting of the ATP Board, and comes amid divided opinion among players as to whether the Briton was the best person to take the game forward.

Kermode became ATP Executive Chairman and President at the beginning of 2014 and has overseen big increases in prize money for players, created new events, and supported new progressive rules for injured players.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as ATP Executive Chairman & President since 2014 and I’m very proud of what we have achieved during this time,” Kermode said in a statement.

“I would like to thank everyone at the ATP, and all the players and tournaments for the support over the years. I remain fully dedicated to the role for the remainder of my term and wish the organization every success in the future.”