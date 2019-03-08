India’s cricketers on Friday sported camouflaged caps during the third One-Day International against Australia in Ranchi as a tribute to the country’s armed forces.

Speaking after the toss at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that the players decided to wear the special cap “in honour of our soldiers who died in the Pulwama attack.”

“Every player of our team will also donate his entire match fee to the National Defence Fund of the country. I urge my countrymen to donate and help the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack,” Kohli said.

To pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama Terror Attack, the players will donate today's match fee to the National Defence Fund #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/vM9U16M8DQ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

The caps were distributed to the players by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former captain was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army in 2011.

The Indian team will be wearing such caps for at least one match every year going forward.

#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces



And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/fvFxHG20vi — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

Not just the cricketers, even the Indian commentators decided to wear the camouflaged caps during the match on Friday. Former captain Sunil Gavaskar distributed the caps to Sanjay Manjrekar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik and Harsha Bhogle.

A look at the comm box as they sport the camouflage caps#TeamIndia #JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/saSmfnVJeC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

However, this initiative by the Board of Control for Cricket in India drew mixed reactions on Twitter. There were many who reckoned that sports shouldn’t be used for symbolism. It was even pointed out that displaying any kind of message on the field through clothing or equipment is against the International Cricket Council’s laws.

The game’s governing body had banned English all-rounder Moeen Ali from wearing “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” wristbands during a Test match against India in 2014.

Here are some of the reactions:

India are raising awareness and paying tribute to the victims of an atrocity that took place three weeks ago.



A gentle reminder that Moeen Ali was asked not to wear this around his wrist. pic.twitter.com/jvY3BeCnEG — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) March 8, 2019

Dear @ICC



Did you approve the @bcci army caps as per your rules? pic.twitter.com/QWQNwO2qci — Dennis Rafale (@DennisCricket_) March 8, 2019

is this really necessary? no other country today, not even israel perhaps, seems so bent upon forcing the idea of military valour and legacy into the mainstream narrative as india is currently. why with cricket? did nike make the caps -- global corporate giant meets armed forces. https://t.co/qJxqdLFWTi — Siddharth (@ZiddharthSaxena) March 8, 2019

Nice. Caps showing solidarity with the Indian military and shirts sponsored by China’s Oppo. pic.twitter.com/ELSBqmasbT — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) March 8, 2019

There were others who felt it was a fine gesture, too.