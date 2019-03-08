There has been a sense of celebration in Ranchi over the past few days with the third One-Day International between India and Australia seen as some sort of a farewell to the man who put the city on the nation’s cricketing map.

And on Friday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni provided the fans a moment to remember and cherish for a long time, with a trademark, magical piece of glove-work.

The former India captain pulled off another special effort to further his legend as one of the greatest wicket-keepers of all time when he combined with Ravindra Jadeja to send Glenn Maxwell back to the pavilion.

The wicket came at a time when Maxwell was looking in stunning touch, adding to the brilliance of the moment.

In the 42nd over, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a short ball to Shaun Marsh. The left-handed batsman cut the ball to Jadeja at short cover and set off on a single. Jadeja first made a dive to his right and stopped the ball, then moved quickly to pick it up, took a second to gauge which end he needs to throw and decided to go at Maxwell’s end where he had Dhoni waiting.

Jadeja’s throw, fast as it was, was not quite on target but that is when Dhoni put an arm out and deflected the ball on to the stumps. The Ranchi crowd was treated to a moment of genius by their favourite cricketing hero.

Here’s how social media reacted to that moment of brilliance:

The Jadeja-Dhoni partnership in the Maxwell run-out was an exhibition of the highest skill in fielding. Jadeja changing the end to throw to and Dhoni nonchalantly flapping the ball onto the stumps. Could cost Australia 15-20 runs — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019

The Dhoni Jadeja duo on the field is just dynamic. They have produced some of the most incredible run outs over the years and this one is definitely up there at the top #INDvAUS — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 8, 2019

What an arm Jaddu, what a Run out, Masterclass Singh Dhoni !! #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/3sJgqZCP8w — Monica (@monicas004) March 8, 2019

Ms Dhoni at Ranchi



Then - R Taylor

Now - G Maxwell#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/U6i1bC5INJ — Msd's Pradip (@PradipMsd7) March 8, 2019

" When there is an earthquake, Dhoni will go for a walk " ~ Harsha Bhogle — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 8, 2019

MS Dhoni in Ranchi



2016: Ran out Ross Taylor brilliantly without looking at the stumps (throw by Umesh Yadav)



2019: Runs out Glenn Maxwell deflecting the ball off his hands (throw by Ravindra Jadeja)



Both of them were Dhoni’s wickets #AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 8, 2019

Still don't know how Jadeja and MSD got that wicket. That was not-out 99 times out of 100.#INDvAUS — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 8, 2019