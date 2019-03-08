Adhiban Baskaran crossed the 2700 Elo mark on Friday after a draw against Ding Liren in the 4th round of World Teams Championship.

In the process, he became only the fifth Indian to enter the 2700 chess club after the likes of Viswanathan Anand, K Sasikiran, P Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi.

It’s been a great start to the year for Baskaran who earlier clinched the Reykjavik Open in March. He was only the second Indian to clinch the title after Abhijeet Gupta scooped it in 2016.

Baskaran, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is one of India’s brightest young talents along with Gujrathi.

He became a grandmaster in August 2010 when he gained his 3rd norm during the Olomouc Chess Summer Tournament. Besides that, he also holds an Asian Games bronze medal which he won during the same year.